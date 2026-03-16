media release: Paul D. Clement, the 43rd solicitor general of the United States, will speak at University of Wisconsin Law School’s Robert W. Kastenmeier Lecture at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Pyle Center, UW-Madison.

The title of the Wisconsin native's address is "May it Please the Court: Advocacy Before the Rehnquist and Roberts Courts."

As one of the nation’s leading appellate advocates, Clement will share insights from his tenure as solicitor general — where he represented the U.S. government before the Supreme Court — and discuss contemporary legal issues shaping the role of the courts, the rule of law, and the evolving challenges in constitutional and appellate litigation.

Kastenmeier, a graduate of UW Law, served with great distinction in the U.S. Congress from 1959 to 1991; he passed away in 2015.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Go to https://law.wisc.edu/alumni/kastenmeier.html, where you can also learn more about the lecture series and Kastenmeier.