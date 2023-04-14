May Kohler
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.
May Kohler, soprano
Jason Xue, piano
Sarah Callahan, soprano
Madison Barrett, soprano
Adam Nissenbaum, trombone
……
May Kohler is a fourth year undergraduate student studying with Dr. Julia Rottmayer. She was seen last as Cis in UW Madison’s Opera production of Albert Herring, as well as UW Madison’s Opera Scenes production of I am Longing to be Loved and Madison Savoyards’ production of Ruddigore as Dame Hannah’s understudy. She will appear in Madison Savoyards’ production of Pirates of Penzance in the summer. She graduates this spring with a Bachelor of Arts degree in both Political Science and Music Performance and a certificate in Integrated Liberal Studies. May plans to begin a Master of Music in Voice degree next fall.