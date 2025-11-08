May & the Ladies, Basal Jones, Norris Court. Chakari Daezhare, The Jaws of Life

media release: May Klug is a composer based in Minneapolis, MN. Her project May + The Ladies celebrates high-femme pop spectacle, drawing from her experimental synthesizer practice, past as a frontwoman in queercore bands, and deep love of house, bubblegum bass, and electroclash. Joined by Jared Hemming and Cleo Pupillo, this is May's heartfelt, desperate, and misguided attempt to make extremely likable music.

https://mayandtheladies.bandcamp.com/track/holding-on

https://www.instagram.com/mayandtheladies

Basal Jones is a rapper based in Madison.

https://www.instagram.com/basaljones

https://www.facebook.com/basal.jones

Norris Court is a solo project by Grace Olson, a guitarist and vocalist living in Madison WI. Her former band released an album in June 2020 which was described as "jangly, dreamy pop rock, with a bit of crunch and a bit of melancholy."

https://norriscourt.bandcamp.com/album/imposter-syndrome

Chakari Daezhare is not just a singer.. she’s a force of nature. With a voice that ignites every room, she weaves magic through blues, jazz, and everything in between, capturing hearts and stirring emotions with every note. Thick mana powerhouse, Chakari embraces her curves and turns them confidence and passion.

https://www.instagram.com/chakaridaezhare

https://soundcloud.com/chakari-woods-612099871

The Jaws of Life is a darkwave/synthpop act based in Madison.

https://thejawsoflife1.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@room5493