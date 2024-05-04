May the Fourth be with Circus!

media release: Join us on Saturday, May 4th for a Star Wars-inspired show benefitting the Madison Circus Space: May the 4th be with Circus! Featuring force-wielding aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, flow artists, German wheelers, and fussy droids with dad jokes. Come cheer on the light side… or the dark side!

Runtime is approx. 75 minutes and the show is appropriate for all ages

Tickets and more info for both showtimes: https:// madisoncircusspace.com/events