× Expand courtesy TacoCat Creations A cat and something created by TacoCat Creations. TacoCat Creations is participating in the initial NerdMade Madison market.

media release: The stars have aligned for an epic nerdy gathering! Nerd Made: Madison is teaming up with Noble Knight Games to bring you the May the Fourth Market, a mini-market celebrating all things geeky, sci-fi, and fantastical. Join us on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Noble Knight Games in Fitchburg for a day filled with handcrafted treasures from more than a dozen stellar nerdy makers!

From intergalactic art to tabletop treasures, cosplay accessories, and geeky home decor, this event is your chance to upgrade your collection with one-of-a-kind, locally made goods. Whether you’re a hero, villain, or something in between, you’ll find plenty to explore, support local creators, and connect with fellow fans.

The force of fandom runs strong in this market, so mark your calendars, grab your favorite spacefaring crew, and prepare for an adventure in handmade geekery! Free admission. All ages welcome.

For more information, follow Nerd Made: Madison on social media.