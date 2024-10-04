SOLD OUT: Maya de Vitry, Ellie Jackson

media release: Get ready to snap up your May, June and July session tix on Monday, April 1, at noon. (August, September and October sessions will go on sale July 1.)

Nashville-based artist, songwriter, and producer Maya de Vitry is enjoying some hard-won creative flourishing around the release of her brand new album, The Only Moment. "I’m not just making different music now. It feels like I'm breathing in a different atmosphere," she says, reflecting on her evolution from the acclaimed roots-Americana band The Stray Birds to her current solo journey. Her 4th full-length release in just six years, The Only Moment—out now—is a refreshing 10-song testament to the generative simmering that underpins periods of reinvention and growth.

Produced by de Vitry and mixed by Grammy-award-winning engineer Justin Francis (Madison Cunningham), The Only Moment is an unabashed blend of indie folk, indie rock, and indie pop, with elements of Americana and alt-country. Recorded at Phantom Studios in Gallatin, TN, the album captures the unfettered energy and occasional chaos of de Vitry’s Nashville "bar band," featuring Anthony da Costa on electric guitar, Ethan Jodziewicz on electric bass, and Dominic Billet on drums. These three musicians played a pivotal role in nurturing de Vitry’s vision, crafting atmospheres around her songs that feel unrestricted by notions of genre. After her first significant hiatus from the project, de Vitry returned with a fresh perspective on its potential. Envisioning the addition of a singular harmony singer, she turned to Phoebe Hunt—an exceptional vocalist and a creative confidante. Similar to her collaboration history with the original tracking band, de Vitry and Hunt had also shared numerous informal shows at cozy Nashville locales. Hunt seamlessly joined the “bar band.”

The vocal synergy between de Vitry and Hunt spans an astonishing spectrum of emotions, from the haunting "Burning Building" (penned with Oliver Wood) to the defiant “Some Rent”. Their duet-style harmonies on "Odds of Getting Even" are an electrifying, impassioned rendition of de Vitry and Caitlin Canty's co-write, previously recorded by Della Mae and Canty herself on her 2023 release Quiet Flame. The Only Moment opens with a gorgeously intimate version of "Nothing Else Matters," a deliberate choice reflecting the camaraderie shared among de Vitry, Hunt, and fellow Nashville artist Lindsay Lou. “Phoebe and Lindsay have both already released versions of this song, and it’s the first track on both of their recent records,” Maya explains. “So this one is like the 3rd in our trilogy.”

Fans can now stream or purchase The Only Moment in its entirety at this link. De Vitry will take the stage to celebrate the release today at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley before heading out for a fall headlining tour in September, October, and November. Tour dates can be found below or at mayadevitry.com.