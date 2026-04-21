media release: Wisconsin Premiere

Winner of six Tony Awards,® including Best Musical, “Maybe Happy Ending” tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love.

Helmed by Tony® Award-winning director Michael Arden (“Parade”), “Maybe Happy Ending” has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “The best musical in eons!” (Observer).

Don’t miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.

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