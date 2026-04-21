Maybe Happy Ending
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Wisconsin Premiere
Winner of six Tony Awards,® including Best Musical, “Maybe Happy Ending” tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love.
Helmed by Tony® Award-winning director Michael Arden (“Parade”), “Maybe Happy Ending” has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “The best musical in eons!” (Observer).
Don’t miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- The Saturday, November 28, 2pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.
- The Friday, November 27, 1pm and Sunday, November 29, 1pm performances will have live Audio Description.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Thursday Broadway subscribers will be seated on the Friday, November 27, 1pm performance due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.