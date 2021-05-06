ONLINE: Mayday for Humanity

media release: The Freedom From Religion Foundation is teaming up with four other national secular nonprofits to hold a “Mayday for Humanity” to raise funds for homeless shelters and food banks.

FFRF, The Freethought Society, Recovering From Religion, Secular Student Alliance and Secular Coalition for America will host the three-hour May 6 virtual event featuring entertainers, singers and celebrities to address the increased need for food and shelter assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event coincides with the unconstitutional annual National Day of Prayer proclaimed by Congress.

“The Freedom From Religion Foundation adheres to freethinker Robert G. Ingersoll’s adage that ‘hands that help are better far than lips that pray,’” comments FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “On a date that unconstitutionally enjoins the president to urge all citizens to gather together to pray, FFRF instead urges individuals to take meaningful action to help alleviate the suffering and difficulties caused by the pandemic.”

The virtual fundraiser will start at 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 6, during which donations will be collected to benefit preselected homeless shelters and food distribution centers in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Missouri and California. Please sign up today for an entertaining and worthwhile evening by visiting the event's Facebook page or registration page.

FFRF, a national association of freethinkers based in Madison, will be contributing to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Pre-event donations can be made at: bit.ly/MAYDAY4HUMANITY.

You can also donate via text! Just text the code: “MAYDAY4HUMANITY” to 44-321

Below is the list of performers and guest appearances:

Ty Barnett, Sandra Booker, Baba Brinkman, John Davidson, Ann Druyan, John Fugelsang, Victor Harris, Jon Huertas, Keith Lowell Jensen, John de Lancie, Hemant Mehta, Shelley Segal, Gary Stockdale, Penn & Teller, Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Voices of Reason