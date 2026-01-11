Maynie Bradley, Sahada Buckley, Blakeley Menghini & Ryan Louie

media release: Midwinter Concert Series

NEW DAY AND TIME (always free): Sunday, January 11 - 5pm; free communal meal to follow in the Guild Hall.

Quartets with Blakeley Menghini and Friends

program

Strum | Jessie Montgomery

String Quartet No. 14 in G Major K. 387 "Spring" | W.A. Mozart

I. Allegro vivace assai

String Quartet in F Major | Maurice Ravel

I. Allegro moderato - très doux

Plan & Elevation | Caroline Shaw

I. The Ellipse

II. The Cutting Garden

III. The Herbaceous Border

IV. The Orangery

V. The Beech Tree

Æ Rømeser, Danish | Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet

Old Reinlender from Sønndala, Norwegian | Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet

Meet the artists

Maynie Bradley earned degrees from UW Madison in 2021 in music performance and psychology. Since graduation, she has been working as a member of the first violin section of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, a chamber musician performing locally in Madison as well as nearby cities, and a behavior therapist for kids with autism at Achieving Collaborative Treatment (ACT). In her spare time, she enjoys board games and salsa dancing.

Sahada Buckley is a violinist and violist from Fairhope, Alabama. She is a Co-founder and Co-Artistic Director of The Eastern Shore Chamber Music Festival. Sahada is a violinist in the Illinois Symphony Orchestra and was also appointed recently as the permanent violist in the Madison based string quartet, The Ancora String Quartet. In recent seasons, Sahada has performed with groups such as Present Music, Oakwood Chamber Players, Midsummer's Music, and Florentine Opera.

Violist Blakeley Menghini serves as Education and Community Engagement Director of the Rockford Symphony in addition to her active chamber music career. After earning her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from UW-Madison in 2018, Blakeley has enjoyed a varied career path rich with viola teaching at Greenville University, Beloit College, and Luther College, and recent chamber music performances in Chicago, Alabama, and throughout Wisconsin. She enjoys spending time with her husband and cat, and has recently gotten into kickboxing.

Cellist Ryan Louie has performed in Canada, England, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Macau, Switzerland, Taiwan, and across the United States. He is currently based in Madison, WI where he regularly performs with the Madison Symphony Orchestra and is a sought-after chamber musician in the Wisconsin area. Ryan attended the Cleveland Institute of Music, Royal Academy of Music, and Carnegie Mellon University. In his spare time, he likes to cook, listen to obscure cello recordings, and spend time with his wife, daughter, and 2 cats.

GRACE PRESENTS is a free monthly concert series that takes place in the historic Grace Episcopal Church on Madison’s Capitol Square.

Please visit the Grace Presents YouTube channel. where you’ll find our collection of HD virtual concerts, offered monthly since June 2020. Check our calendar or visit our Facebook page for news of upcoming concerts!

Has the Grace Presents concert series had a positive impact on your life?

Support Grace Presents Today

Grace Presents is sustained by generous donations from members of the Madison and Dane County communities. Will you consider making a donation so we can keep supporting local musicians and presenting these high-quality, free concerts to the public?