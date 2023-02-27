Mayoral Candidates Forum

media release: Monday, February 27, 2023 - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

With the election for mayor of the city of Madison approaching, the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Downtown Madison Inc., and the Hoan Group will host a general election debate exploring the city’s challenges and opportunities. Join us to hear the candidates discuss the issues facing downtown and the rest of the city that have been highlighted in Forum research:

Madison’s finances, including the limits placed on state aid and other city revenues and the city’s growing debt

Addressing affordable housing for a growing population

Implementing Bus Rapid Transit while coping with the challenges facing Madison Metro

Strategies to ensure public safety, from the right staffing and role of the police to investment in violence prevention

Promoting sustainable economic development in the city

The debate is free and open to the public, who simply need to register.