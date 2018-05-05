× Expand A past Maypole Dance at Folklore Village.

press release: Maypole dancing is a favorite English tradition heralding the return of spring! The colorful poles around which graceful weaving dances are performed were brought to England from southern Europe by John Ruskin, the English author, in the 1800s. In earlier times the dancing was done around tall and slender birch trees.

The young and young-at-heart are invited to bring fresh flowers and help decorate the beribboned Maypole, and then weave patterns as we dance around the pole to live music. All ages are welcome, although younger children will need to be paired with an adult. Musicians are welcome to join the band (music is provided).

The evening begins with a potluck at 5:30. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 seniors and teens, and $4 kids (ages 4 and under free). Family admission is capped at $20.

Folklore Village is located at 3210 County Road BB, just off highway 18/151 between Ridgeway and Dodgeville.

More information on Folklore Village is available at http://www.folklorevillage.org or call (608)924-4000.