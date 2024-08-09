media release:

Aug. 9:

The Maze Odyssey is excited to bring you our festival opening night! This night of stars features some of the top performers and legends of burlesque. This night of entertainment is out of this world.

Performances by

Legends: Trina Parks aka Thumper from James Bond, Gabriella Maze, Madam E

All Star Cast: Eros Sea The Golden God, Coco Rose', Bobby Barbaby, Lakota Shekhar, Lily Star, Mr. Valdez, Ivy Faerie, God-Dess Egypt BlaqueKnyle,

Doors at 5PM Show 6PM. GA $20 Door $30 (additional ticket packages available)

Aug. 10:

The Maze Odyssey is proud to present our exciting night of competition! This features over 20 acts and includes your local favorites. On this exciting night, find out who will be crowned.

Doors at 5PM Show 6PM. GA $20 Door $30 (additional ticket packages available)

Tickets on sale at TicketLeap