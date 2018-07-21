Mazo Motion

press release: Saturday, July 21,Lions Park, 700 W. Hudson St., Mazomanie

Registration 9 AM - Noon • Awards Ceremony 2:30 PM

$10 vehicle registration fee • All proceeds donated to the District One EMS and Mazomanie Volunteer Fire Department

New venue! New mini bike drag racing! Fun, fast-growing car & bike show welcomes all comers – antique, classic, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, rat rods & rat bikes, drifters, more! Now in a new venue with ample shade and plenty of space. MC'd by the popular Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio DJs. Plus burgers, brats, BBQ, beer and ice cream!