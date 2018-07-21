Mazo Motion

to Google Calendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00

press release: Saturday, July 21,Lions Park, 700 W. Hudson St., Mazomanie

Registration 9 AM - Noon • Awards Ceremony 2:30 PM

$10 vehicle registration fee • All proceeds donated to the District One EMS and Mazomanie Volunteer Fire Department

New venue! New mini bike drag racing! Fun, fast-growing car & bike show welcomes all comers – antique, classic, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, rat rods & rat bikes, drifters, more! Now in a new venue with ample shade and plenty of space. MC'd by the popular Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio DJs. Plus burgers, brats, BBQ, beer and ice cream! 

Info
Special Events
to Google Calendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Mazo Motion - 2018-07-21 09:00:00