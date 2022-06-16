Mazo Street Market

media release: Mark your calendar’s for the Mazo Music and Street Market. we will have live music, food trucks and local businesses open to the public along with the local museums. You can get a drink and carry from business-to-business and shop the market. June 16 we will also be hosting a Mazo open house so you can visit all the new businesses and current businesses in Mazomanie. Visit all the businesses for coupons and opportunities to enter for prizes.

Music: June 16: Sam Ness; July 21: Red Door Duo; Aug. 18; Shelley Faith; Sept. 15: Old Soul Society; Oct. 20: Mark Croft.