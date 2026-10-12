Mazomanie Fire Truck Visit
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Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
media release: Come to Black Earth Children’s Museum to meet our local firemen from Mazomanie Fire Department. They will be visiting on Saturday, November 7th from 10am- 12pm. Learn about fire safety and get a close-up look at a fire truck. It’s a perfect time to learn more about what firemen and women do and to say thank you to our volunteer firefighters. Good for all ages. $6 admission per person.
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Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
Kids & Family