Mazomanie Night Market

media release: Join us this summer for night markets on Brodhead! This FREE event is hosted by the Mazomanie Chamber of Commerce and supported by your downtown businesses.

Food, Drinks, Live Music, and a TON of vendors

We can’t wait to see you all downtown on Brodhead Street this summer. Rain or Shine, follow the Mazomanie Chamber for detailed information leading up to each event.

5pm- 8pm, Historic Downtown Mazomanie, Brodhead St. Mazomanie WI 53560

June 19 - Ryan Pahlow

July 17 - Down From the Hills

Aug 21 - Fehlen Few & Rumpus Room Show

Sep 18 - Gaines and Wagoner

Drinks: Enjoy a selection of domestic beers, selzers, and more to quench your thirst! Surrounding businesses will also have other alcoholic beverages for sale as well as non-alcoholic options.

Vendors: Explore a variety of local vendors showcasing unique handmade goods, artisanal products, and more.

*No food or beverage carry-ins

*Family-friendly

*Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, as there will be limited seating.