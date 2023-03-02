MBCC Means Business
StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Members & the Greater Madison Community - everyone in the community is welcome to attend - for a happy hour to learn about the MBCC Means Business Program. The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will be launching an incubator and accelerator program to support the growth of its members.
If you have any questions, please contact us at info@mbccmeansbusiness.com.
Info
StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business