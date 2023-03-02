MBCC Means Business

StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join  Madison Black Chamber of Commerce Members & the Greater Madison Community - everyone in the community is welcome to attend - for a happy hour to learn about the MBCC Means Business Program. The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will be launching an incubator and accelerator program to support the growth of its members.

If you have any questions, please contact us at info@mbccmeansbusiness.com.

608-729-1238
