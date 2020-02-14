press release:Monkey Business Institute’s Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery at Common Ground Manor

A crime of passion. A love story destined for tragedy. This Valentine’s Day at Common Ground Manor, it isn’t all coming up roses. A crime has been committed, and someone has been stabbed in the heart––literally. Your presence is required to help solve the mystery of this murderous love affair.

Follow the diabolical clues and put your detective work to the test to find the murderer amongst us, and to determine who is innocent, who is love struck, who is guilty––and who is dead.

Cocktail hour at 6pm

Dinner at 7pm

Dress Accordingly

Tickets $55/each

Tickets include appetizers, dinner, dessert & mysterious murderous shenanigans with members of Monkey Business Institute after hours utilizing the entire building of Common Ground.

This is an adults only event with limited spots available. Buy tickets now @ https://commongroundmiddleton.blog/valentines-murder-mystery-dinner/