MC Spade One, StickeeFingazz, Techmmith, Just Elmo, Diva D, Zane Echo, Hysteria, Axion
Locker Room Sports Bar 1810 Roth St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Y.F. Studio Productions presents
The YARD: JUNGLE GYM
--------------------
Jungle & Drum'n'Bass Tag Sessions
Featuring HONYPOTCREW DJs:
and special guest
MC SPADE ONE
-----------------------------------
Saturday April 6, 2019 @ the Locker Room, 1810 Roth St.
Music starts at 9 pm. NO COVER all night
hosted by
Y.F. Studio Productions
and the HoneyPotCrew
------------------------------------
soundcloud.com/y-f-studio-productions
mixcloud.com/YF_Studio_Productions/
MC SPADE ONE
(Milwaukee, WI)
https://www.facebook.com/SPIZADEWIZZYONE/