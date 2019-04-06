MC Spade One, StickeeFingazz, Techmmith, Just Elmo, Diva D, Zane Echo, Hysteria, Axion

press release: Y.F. Studio Productions presents

The YARD: JUNGLE GYM

--------------------

Jungle & Drum'n'Bass Tag Sessions

Featuring HONYPOTCREW DJs:

STICKEEFINGAZZ

TECHSMITH

JUST ELMO

DIVA D

ZANE ECHO

HYSTERIA

AXION

and special guest

MC SPADE ONE

-----------------------------------

Saturday April 6, 2019 @ the Locker Room, 1810 Roth St.

Music starts at 9 pm. NO COVER all night

hosted by

Y.F. Studio Productions

and the HoneyPotCrew

------------------------------------

HoneyPotCrew

Y.F. Studio Productions

www.yfstudioproductions.com

soundcloud.com/y-f-studio-productions

mixcloud.com/YF_Studio_Productions/

MC SPADE ONE

(Milwaukee, WI)

https://www.facebook.com/SPIZADEWIZZYONE/

https://www.reverbnation.com/spadeone