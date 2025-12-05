The McCloskeys
Argo Craft Tavern, Stoughton 317 S. Division St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
media release: The McCloskeys play a blend of acoustic swing, folk, country, blues, rock and a bit O’ Irish!
Father & son Mike and Jamie have been playing their unique blend of genres since 2010.
Note: Our adopted cousin (for the evening) Larry Turk McCloskey (no relation) will join us on blues harp and flute.
Come check out this cool place in historic downtown Stoughton!
