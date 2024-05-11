media release: Join fellow bird lovers at the McFarland Bird Festival! From 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, visit the Lewis Park shelter to experience all the festival has to offer. Explore booths with information and activities, enter the prize raffle, and enjoy guided bird walks at 9:30 and 11:00, all at beautiful Lower Mud Lake, a wonderful area for bird watching. This all-ages event is free and open to everyone!

For more information and other birding events, please go to https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/mcfarland-bird-festival-2.