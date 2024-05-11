McFarland Bird Festival

to

Lewis Park Shelter 5012 Highland Drive, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Join fellow bird lovers at the McFarland Bird Festival! From 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, visit the Lewis Park shelter to experience all the festival has to offer. Explore booths with information and activities, enter the prize raffle, and enjoy guided bird walks at 9:30 and 11:00, all at beautiful Lower Mud Lake, a wonderful area for bird watching. This all-ages event is free and open to everyone!

For more information and other birding events, please go to https://www.mcfarlandlibrary.org/mcfarland-bird-festival-2.

Info

Lewis Park Shelter 5012 Highland Drive, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Environment, Special Events
6088389030
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - McFarland Bird Festival - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McFarland Bird Festival - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McFarland Bird Festival - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McFarland Bird Festival - 2024-05-11 09:00:00 ical