McFarland Caring Quilts reception

media release: McFarland Senior Outreach and E.D. Locke Public Library are proud to showcase and celebrate the culmination of the 2024 Community Craft Project—McFarland Caring Quilts. These projects engage older adults in creative, collaborative crafting to make beautiful, functional textiles for community members in need.

Community members are invited to join us for the gallery opening event from 10 am-noon on Nov. 16. Enjoy coffee, donated by Grace Coffee of McFarland and pastries while viewing the displayed quilts stitched with love and care. Attendees can enter to win a variety of handcrafted door prizes.

The quilts are comprised of over 200 quilt blocks, donated by generous and creative community members. The blocks were then combined with patience and artistry by talented volunteers who are part of our “Quilting Crew”, resulting in the finished quilts. Quilts will be on display at the E.D. Locke Public Library through December 31. The library will be closed on Thursday, November 28th, Tuesday, December 24th and Wednesday, December 25th.

At the close of the showing, the quilts will be distributed to older adults in the community who are struggling or are in need. Do you know of an older adult in the McFarland area that could use some extra comfort and warmth? Submit a recommendation for a Caring Quilt recipient at https://bit.ly/47AWkfC

Want to contribute to the McFarland Caring Quilts project, but fabrics aren’t your forte? Share a quilting story with us instead at https://bit.ly/3XRM6Eq

Interested in joining our team of volunteers for Community Craft Projects in McFarland? Contact McFarland Senior Outreach at 608-838-7117.