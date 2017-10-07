× Expand Sue Vick Finley The scene at the 2016 Chocolate Fest fundraiser.

press release: Imagine an array of dreamy, dark, decadent chocolate desserts, soft candlelight, glistening champagne and lovely music – this is the ambiance of the famous McFarland Chocolate Fest that will be held October 7 at the Madison Curling Club, 4802 Marsh Road, McFarland, from 7 to 9 PM. McFarland’s best bakers will be providing yummy desserts and chocolate treats for all to sample. A fruit and cheese table will compliment the chocolate. Anchora Coffee from McFarland House Café, Door Creek Orchard apple cider, and wine for sale by the glass will also be served. McFarland musicians will create soothing music. An upscale silent auction will offer a variety of interesting items and a video about the Larson House Museum will be featured. All proceeds will benefit the McFarland Historical Society’s Larson House Museum. Admission is only $20 and tickets are limited. Advance tickets only at McFarland State Bank, McFarland House Café and online at mcfarlandhistorical.org