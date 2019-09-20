press release: Friday, September 20, 2019 | 5:00 to 10:00; Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 9:30 to 10:30; Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 11:00 to 4:00

The Festival will be located in downtown McFarland, utilizing the Municipal Center and Library parking lots and grounds, the neighboring surface parking lot owned by Spartan Pizza, and the connecting areas of Anthony St. and Milwaukee St. The big top tent will be located in the Spartan Pizza parking lot.

McFarland Family Festival's goal is to provide top quality entertainment that the entire family can enjoy together. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

Friday:

Kid’s Zone (5:00-8:00 PM)

(5:00-8:00 PM) Family Karaoke Night (5:00 PM -8:00 PM)

(5:00 PM -8:00 PM) MHS High School Night - Karaoke (8:00 PM -10:00 PM)

Saturday:

Car Show 'n Shine (9:00 AM -2:00 PM)

(9:00 AM -2:00 PM) Kid’s Zone (10:00 AM-4:00 PM)

(10:00 AM-4:00 PM) James the Magician - Magic Show (10:00 AM)

- Magic Show (10:00 AM) David Landau - Children's Entertainer (10:30 AM)

- Children's Entertainer (10:30 AM) James the Magician - Magic Show (11:30 AM)

- Magic Show (11:30 AM) MHS Dance Team (12:30 PM)

(12:30 PM) Tent Closed - For Setup (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM)

- For Setup (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM) Beer Tent (5:00 PM - 10:00 PM)

(5:00 PM - 10:00 PM) Milkhouse Radio - Bluegrass Band (5:00 PM - 7:00 PM)

- Bluegrass Band (5:00 PM - 7:00 PM) Plugged In and the Scrap Metal Horns (7:00 PM - 10:00 PM)

Sunday: