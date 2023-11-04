McFarland Farmers' Market
to
McFarland Municipal Center 5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin
media release: Every Saturday 11/4 through 12/23, 2023, from 9am to 2pm. at the McFarland Municipal Center 5915 Milwaukee St. in McFarland.
to
McFarland Municipal Center 5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin
media release: Every Saturday 11/4 through 12/23, 2023, from 9am to 2pm. at the McFarland Municipal Center 5915 Milwaukee St. in McFarland.
ISTHMUS is © 2021 Isthmus Community Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA