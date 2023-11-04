McFarland Farmers' Market

to

McFarland Municipal Center 5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin

media release: Every Saturday 11/4 through 12/23, 2023, from 9am to 2pm.  at the McFarland Municipal Center 5915 Milwaukee St. in McFarland.

Info

McFarland Municipal Center 5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin
Farmers' Markets, Food & Drink
608-873-9443
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-04 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-04 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-04 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-11 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-18 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-18 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-18 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-25 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-25 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-11-25 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McFarland Farmers' Market - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 ical