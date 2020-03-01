McFarland Historical Society Annual Meeting

press release: The year 2020 is important because of the presidential elections this year and also because it is the centennial of the passage of the 19thAmendment, giving half the population (women) the right to vote. Historian Simone Munson will speak at the McFarland Historical Society’s annual meeting on “The Woman’s Hour Has Struck: Wisconsin’s Role in the Women’s Suffrage Movement.”

The annual meeting will be held at the McFarland Municipal Building, 59l5 Milwaukee Street, on March 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm. The meeting is open to the public and features a special video presentation about Ginny Dodson, the society’s Volunteer of the Year for 2019. As a nod to the stubbornness of the brewery industry that lobbied against the vote for women, local beers and wines will be served – ironically!