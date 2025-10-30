MCHA Annual Meeting

× Expand Miriam Bulcher A close-up of Doug Moe. Doug Moe

media release: Doug will be presenting on his work, including his most recent book, Forward for the People: The Autobiography of America's Longest Serving Legislator, about Fred Risser. Doug is a lifelong Madisonian and author of many articles, magazine profiles, and full-length biographies. He is also a former resident of Midvale Heights, and Fred Risser represented this area. The event serves as the Midvale Heights Community Association (MHCA) annual meeting. There will be a short meeting, an update from District 11 Alder Bill Tishler, followed by Doug's talk. Refreshments will be provided. You do not need to be a resident of Midvale Heights or member of MHCA to attend, all are welcome!

A Zoom option is available; email cardinjoy@gmail.com for a link.