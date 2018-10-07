press release: On October 7, 2018 at 8pm, Arts + Literature Laboratory presents McKain Lakey on acoustic banjo.

"A time capsule unearthed, fine-tuned and re-imagined, McKain Lakey shared her exciting perspective on Americana with fullness of heart and soul." -Frank Giokas, What's Up Magazine

"McKain is a wonder, bridging voicings of another era, another land, to a very relevant here and now." -Meghan Yates (The Reverie Machine)

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $8 at https://lakey.bpt.me or $10 at the door. Online ticket sales close 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30.