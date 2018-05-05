McKay & Leigh, Baetche & Harty

press release: May 5 is the launch of a new concert series in Madison called The Wisconsin Room Presents. Our first concert will take place at Threshold (on Atwood Ave) and will feature McKay & Leigh. Also known as Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay from Austin, Texas and occasionally Nashville, Tennessee. Brennen and I came up together on the burgeoning Fargo music scene years ago and I couldn’t be happier to be host her and Noel for our inaugural show. Feel free to check www.wisconsinroom.org fo r details or if you’re on Facebook you can find us and info at the Wisconsin Room FB page. Otherwise, the show will take place at Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave, Saturday May 5th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at the Wisconsin Room website.

The other exciting part to this show, in my opinion, is the support act. Though they don’t exactly have a proper stage name, at the time of this email, they’re still legit. For the time being we’ll call them Baetche & Harty. That’s right folks, I’ll be in the opening act. Cedric (Mal-O-Dua) and I have been crafting up an acoustic blues duo and we’re excited to give it a spin for you to warm up for Brennen & Noel. Trust me, it’s pretty good.