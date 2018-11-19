press release: A Public Information Meeting (PIM) has been scheduled for Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm to discuss the McKee Road Reconstruction project, which extends for a length of 3,200 feet; from Commerce Park Drive to Seminole Highway. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Fitchburg City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road. This PIM will consist of a presentation to review the goals of the project and will include a presentation design to consider based on feedback from the first public informational meeting. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input on the updated design elements.