McKee Road Reconstruction Project

Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: A Public Information Meeting (PIM) has been scheduled for Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm to discuss the McKee Road Reconstruction project, which extends for a length of 3,200 feet; from Commerce Park Drive to Seminole Highway. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Fitchburg City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road. This PIM will consist of a presentation to review the goals of the project and will include a presentation design to consider based on feedback from the first public informational meeting. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input on the updated design elements.

Info
Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Public Meetings
608-270-4264
