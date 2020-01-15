McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club Grand Opening

press release: Thanks to the generosity of the McKenzie Family and various donors, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County will open its largest Club in the history of the organization on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. This Club will offer both early childhood and school-age programming for 190 youth.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Ribbon Cutting Event

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Public Tours

WHERE: The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club (232 Windsor St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590)