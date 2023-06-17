media release: Join us at Leopold's for a book talk with author McKenzie Long for her new title This Contested Land: The Storied Past and Uncertain Future of America's National Monuments! Pre-ordering here guarantees you a copy of the title for 10% off.

In This Contested Land, Long visits thirteen national monuments, from Gold Butte in Nevada to Katahdin Woods and Waters in Maine, and writes an eye-opening exploration of the stories these natural sites tell, the passions they stir, and the controversies surrounding them today. In essays both contemplative and resonant, This Contested Land confronts an unjust past and imagines a collaborative future that bears witness to these regions’ enduring Indigenous connections. McKenzie would love the opportunity to talk about the past and present issues surrounding our national monuments, and the book as a whole, with readers in Madison.

As author Kim Todd so aptly says, “This Contested Land takes readers deep into debates over national monuments. Through interviews, exploration, and vivid history, McKenzie Long unearths conflicting attitudes about human relationships to land and wildlife, tensions that go to the heart of our relationship with our country. This insightful book is essential reading for anyone who wants a better understanding of these fraught areas’ past and future.” Interest in the topic of national monuments is currently at an all-time high, making this book a timely read that navigates the urgency around these monuments’ changing rules and designations while also paying close attention to the stories of their past.