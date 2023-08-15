MCM Birthday & Coop-warming Party

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: We're celebrating the museum's 43rd birthday, our 13th anniversary in this location, and the 1st birthday of our Little John's Lunchbox cafe. At the same time, we're throwing a coopwarming party to celebrate our rooftop chickens' newly renovated residence (read more below). With so many reasons to celebrate, we're hosting a museum-wide party with treats for humans in the cafe, treat-making for the chickens, and party hat creation in the Art Studio.   

Info

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
