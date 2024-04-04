media release: Folk musician-in-residence Renee Vaughan (nyckelharpa) will be performing alongside Tom Klein (uilleann pipes) and Dan Newton (accordion) as part of their band the McNordiques. As they write, the McNordiques “blend Celtic, French and Scandinavian music in a way that shines through to make your toes wiggle with joy.”

Join us April 4 for a toe-wiggling, joyful evening of music as we celebrate spring.

We’re planning on celebrating the spring with this outdoor concert, so bring your favorite blanket and some lawn chairs and enjoy the show from the lawn of Allen Centennial Garden. (Of course, we know that the Wisconsin weather can be fickle in April, so we have reserved Morphy Hall at 7:00 as our rain/cold weather location). Check back here the day of for up-to-date information.