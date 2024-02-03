MCS Artists in Residence Showcase

media release: Get ready for an evening full of clowning and juggling! Avi Kritzman and Trevor Whittow are the Madison Circus Space's Artists in Residence for the month of January. In this showcase, Avi and Trevor will be presenting what they've been working on during their time at the Madison Circus Space along with their students! While here, Avi and Trevor have been teaching a Foot Juggling and Clowning intensive respectively. These students will be joining the show to show off the new skills they've learned in acts of their own.

Doors open at 7 with the show starting at 7:30 pm. To purchase tickets or make a donation, please visit avikritzman.com

Tickets are donation based as everything will be going to the artists in residence to help cover costs and the development of new acts. Suggested donation is $11 per ticket. Seating is general admission.