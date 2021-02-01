ONLINE: MCT Young Playwrights Festival

MCT’s Young Playwrights Festival Showcase will be coming to you in February and you can get your tickets on our website today! YPF provides an opportunity for three young playwrights to see their works produced, and to learn from the emerging and established actors, designers, and directors that are part of the creative team. Since 2017 due to the stellar quality of work submitted, The Young Playwrights Festival has also included three additional play readings chosen from the top 20 scripts. This year will be no different, on the MCT website you'll also have free access to three amazing virtual readings. This year we've translated the entire festival to our virtual platform so for the first time ever you'll be able to discover all of these wonderful young playwrights right from your own home!

The Showcase Productions: THE ARRANGED MARRIAGE by Samia Sheikh is directed by Jeffrey Mosser and features the talents of Maaz Ahmed, Sonia Cummings, Natalie Lall, and Kanchana Srinivasan. The piece focuses on a young couple facing an arranged marriage who lay down some ground rules with their parents.

LUCIFER JR. by Dexx Spychala is directed by Nadja Simmonds and features Kory Friend and Joel Kopischke. LUCIFER JR. takes a witty look at what life would be like as the spawn of Satan.

TO MAKE HISTORY AND LET OTHERS WRITE ABOUT IT by Imanol S. Ruiz is directed by Jake Penner and features David Flores, Miriam Kopec, Augosto Rios, and Daniel Torres-Rangel. HISTORY is inspired by the true story of a priest as he reflects on one of his pupils.

This year's Honorable Mention Readings:

BLOOM. by Sylvie Elise Arnold and directed by Catie O'Donnell looks at a young woman’s travels through life and art as they lead her through pain to freedom. BLOOM. features JJ Gatesman and Jaclyn Janowski.

DANCE WITH ME by Hanah Galvan and directed by Giana Blazquez follows a high school student in the U.S. who collides with and embraces her Ecuadorian heritage. DANCE WITH ME features Sandra Hollander, Nashley Medina, Elisheva Scheuer, and Ella Vitrano.

JUST FRIENDS by Bianna Townsend, directed by Samantha Martinson and Brielle Richmond, is a story of two friends at State Fair who discover they’re in a love triangle—and agree there’s only one way out. JUST FRIENDS features Niajah McGee, Malaina Moore, and Braylen Stevens.

Tickets are available for $18 on the MCT Website! All of our MCT Subscribers have access to the 2021 Young Playwrights Festival Showcase for FREE and will be sent access to the whole season in a separate email later this month.

If you haven't subscribed to see our amazing virtually re-imagined season be sure to do so as soon as you can. With your season subscription you'll also receive access to the 2021 Young Playwrights Festival and The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series for FREE! Join us to celebrate the New Year with some incredible new art!