MCW Kickoff Party

media release: $7 online - $10 door. $12 double header tickets available (including 9pm show).

Join us for the Kickoff Show of Madison Comedy Week 2023!

Featuring standup from the local comedians and show producers of Madison Comedy Week, this show is a preview of the hilarity to come the week of August 6 - 13.

This show is hosted by Madison-born comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen, who recorded her debut special in Madison, and it will be held at one of our beloved home-base venues, The Bur Oak!

Host Natasha Pearl Hansen

With Glenn Widdicombe, Nina Davis, Dan Gantman, Elliot GB, Samara Suomi, Eli Wilz, Allie Lindsay, Matt Anthony, Mike Jonjak, Will Byrd

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.