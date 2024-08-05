MCW Producer Showcase

media release: Madison Comedy Week is in its 6th year and will take place from August 4 - 10 this year!

Every year, comedians from around the country visit Madison for the Madison Comedy Week festival. Local comedians produce their shows and host these comedians, and this event showcases the comedians that produce the shows the rest of the week! Some of most stand-out talents in the comedy scene are featured at this showcase, and all of them are holding their own show later in the fest:

Eli Wilz (Standup at Atlas, Comedy at Working Draft)

Matt Jordan (Capitol Comedy Hour)

Glenn Widdicombe (Gib's Give & Takeaway)

Nate Chappell (Several Questions with Nate Chappell)

Andrew Wegleitner (Codependent Comedy)

Rebecca Wilson (Codependent Comedy)

Allie Lindsay (Comedy at The Cabaret)

Ben O'Connell (Don't Tell Comedy)

Peggy Hurley (Yes Ma'am)

Come check out these awesome comics, and go to the show your favorite is producing later in the week!