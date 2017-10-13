MDC, The Elected Officials

× Expand MDC's Dave Dictor.

$7 ($10 ages 18+).

press release: The legendary political punk band, MDC, also known as Millions of Dead Cops, Multi Death Corporations and recently as Millions Of Deceived Citizens embark on a Midwest/East Coast tour with political upstarts The Elected Officials, a female fronted punk act from Austin, Texas. MDC recently put out their first new album in 15 years, “Mein Trumpf being released October 10 on Primordial Records. Both bands speak to political and social ills that are relevant today - racism, fascism, corporate politics, big box stores, and global oppression.

The Elected Officials and MDC are featured in an upcoming documentary Anarcho Asia about political music and their whirlwind 6 country tour through Asia in February 2017.