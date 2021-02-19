ONLINE: Me in Capris

media release: Me in Capris is a Pop/Rock band from Roslindale, Massachusetts. Formed somewhere between 2013 and ’15 out of the ashes of pseudo internet darlings “The Brave Little Abacus,” the band’s sound is a unique blend of guitar driven radio rock and early 2000’s cargo short wearing mall punk. Think the Stones channeled through a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack. Described as “the kind of pop music that’ll be stuck in your head all day,” by Treble Zine, their debut EP “For Those Who Think You” was reissued by Disposable America in 2018.

Join us on the WUD Music Twitch Stream at 7PM!