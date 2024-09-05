Me + It's Such a Beautiful Day

media release: USA | DCP | 93 min.

Director: Don Hertzfeldt

ME, the latest short animated film from two-time Academy Award nominee Hertzfeldt, is an all-new musical odyssey. ME (2024, 22 min.) will be followed by It’s Such a Beautiful Day (2012, 71 min.), the feature-length tale of a man named Bill who, faced with dark and troubling events, confronts the meaning of life. #12 on Vulture’s list of “Best Movies of the Decade,” It’s Such a Beautiful Day is a masterful hybrid of hand-drawn animation and experimental optical effects that was six years in the making! The program will begin with a special filmed introduction from Don Hertzfeldt.

The Premieres series returns with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema! This fall kicks off with Sebastian Stan in A Different Man, one of the best films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, screening at the Cinematheque nearly a month before it hits theaters. For a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, don’t miss Eno, a documentary portrait about the iconic musician which is digitally reconfigured every time it screens—the version you’ll see here on October 10 will never be shown again. Plus: wild new entertainments by boundary-pushing favorites Don Hertzfeldt, Harmony Korine, and Quentin Dupieux; equally adventurous and riveting nonfiction works by Mati Diop and Johan Grimonprez, and much more! This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.