Mead Witter School of Music Alumni Association Reception
UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: All School of Music alumni, friends, faculty, and staff are invited to the annual Mead Witter School of Music Alumni Association Reception.
Enjoy networking, food, and beverages with Dan Cavanagh (Director of the School of Music), Garry Owens (President of the School of Music Alumni Association), new and continuing School of Music faculty, emeritus faculty, Music Education faculty and students, and other School of Music alumni.
Info
UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Arts Notices, Music