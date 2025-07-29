Meagan Ankney & Paige Miller

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

Can’t make it in person? Watch the Livestream Here!

ABOUT THE BOOK: Spooky Science: Dissecting the Mysteries of Ghosts, Cryptids, Aliens, and Other Oddities. Join the Spooky Science Sisters for an exhilarating journey through the enigmatic realm of the supernatural and the intriguing science that lurks beneath.

Spooky Science introduces you to the whimsical yet meticulously researched investigations of the renowned Spooky Science Sisters, Meagan Ankney and Paige Miller. On their quest to demystify the paranormal world, they examine the science behind mysteries like ghostly apparitions, legendary cryptids, and spine-chilling haunted places. From deciphering the peculiar electromagnetic fields that lead to ghostly apparitions to uncovering the origins of mythical creatures, no enigma is too daunting for these tenacious sisters. Filled with historical anecdotes, scientific research, and a dash of sisterly banter, this rollercoaster of thrills, and scientific enlightenment, will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about the paranormal.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Meagan Ankney is a geologist by training, a chemist by trade, and a lifelong Halloween enthusiast. In 2020, she took her love for all things spooky and her passion for science communication to the podcasting world, when she founded the Spooky Science Sisters podcast with her ride-or-die sister-in-law, Paige Miller. When she isn’t podcasting, making spooky science videos, or writing, Meagan enjoys playing cozy games, reading fantasy novels, and exploring her home state of Wisconsin with her husband and daughter. Spooky Science is her first book.

Paige Miller, a chemist by training, spends her time working as a safety professional and EHS graduate student. A lover of Halloween and horror since childhood, Paige enthusiastically joined her sister-in-law, Meagan Ankney as the cohost of Spooky Science podcast. Paige Miller, first-time coauthor of Spooky Science, works and writes out of Wisconsin. Her free time is spent playing with her dog and exploring the great outdoors with her husband.