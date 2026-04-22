media release: MEALS ON 2 WHEELS ROLLOUT CELEBRATION!

Tuesday, June 2 at 10am • 354 Coyier Lane, Madison

Join us as for our Bike Week event as we celebrate the launch of a new solution to transportation barriers to food access with the rollout of our Meals on 2 Wheels program! Stop by Bikes for Kids WI on June 2 at 10am to cheer on our volunteer Delivery Riders, meet Jamie Midthun the River Delivers coordinator, and hear from program creator, Kristie GoForth from BFKWI and supporters of the program. The media will be invited and refreshments will be available.

Volunteers needed!

Love sitting in the saddle? Want to pedal with a purpose? Sign up as a volunteer Delivery Rider for our new Meals on 2 Wheels Program starting June 2 through October 2026! Riders will deliver groceries by bike from The River Food Pantry to people who are confined to their homes. Routes are 12-15 miles and take place Tuesday through Friday. Commit to one shift a week or more! Our goal is to recruit 15 volunteers. Commit to a weekly route or signup as a backup rider if they need a substitute.

MORE DETAILS

• We will provide the e-cargo bike and trailer thanks to grant supporters like the Willy Street Coop! The e-cargo bike will not be a front loaded bike.

• You'll pick up the bike at Bikes for Kids then head to The River to load up. River staff will provide you with your locations. Your route will end at a location close to Bikes for Kids.

• Training will be provided prior to your first shift so you can practice riding the bike and hauling a large load.

• The public is invited to join us for the Meals on 2 Wheels rollout event on the morning of Tuesday, June 2nd as our Bike Week event at BFKWI!

Email us for info or to sign up or for questions. Support innovative delivery that creates a healthier community for all!