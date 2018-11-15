press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

November 15, 2018, 5:00PM-7:00PM, Feed Kitchens, 1219 N Sherman Ave

Meals Ready to Eat Series with Rachel Harris

Come make biscuits with Navy Veteran and Chef, Rachel Harris. She will discuss her love of cooking and how her involvement with Dog Tag Bakery has aided in her development of Biscuit Pop-up’s in Washington D.C.

Find out more about the In Good Company: An Exposition of Emerging Veteran Artists at: www.igcexpo.com