Mean Girls: High School Edition

Buy Tickets

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Don't miss out on Mean Girls the Musical: High School Edition for $20/ticket!

  • Friday, August 9 at 7PM
  • Saturday, August 10 at 2PM and 7PM

NOTE: This musical has mature themes and content, and is ONLY appropriate for ages 13 / 14+.

All performances take place at The Starlight Theater at MYArts (1055 E. Mifflin). Get your tickets now and support our young performers!

Info

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-255-2080
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-09 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mean Girls: High School Edition - 2024-08-10 19:00:00 ical