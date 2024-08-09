Mean Girls: High School Edition

media release: Don't miss out on Mean Girls the Musical: High School Edition for $20/ticket!

Friday, August 9 at 7PM

Saturday, August 10 at 2PM and 7PM

NOTE: This musical has mature themes and content, and is ONLY appropriate for ages 13 / 14+.

All performances take place at The Starlight Theater at MYArts (1055 E. Mifflin). Get your tickets now and support our young performers!