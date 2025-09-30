media release: The Global Health Institute’s September Global Health Tuesday Webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Dr. James Conway, Professor, Divisions of Infectious Diseases and Global Pediatrics, and Director, Office of Global Health, UW School of Medicine and Public Health, moderates a timely conversation on Measles Outbreak & Vaccines.

Dr. Conway will lead the discussion with panelists Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health; Dr. Jonathan Temte, Professor of Family Medicine and Community Health and the Associate Dean for Public Health and Community Engagement, UW School of Medicine and Public Health; and Dr. William Moss, Executive Director of the International Vaccine Access Center, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Please register for the webinar with this link.