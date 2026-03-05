× Expand Benjamin Barlow Laura Kochanowski, left and Josh Gibbons in 'Measure for Measure.' Laura Kochanowski, left and Josh Gibbons in at 2025 Madison Shakespeare Company scene from 'Measure for Measure.'

media release: Shakespeare's taut drama of power, ambition, and control. Directed by Dustin J. Martin (SummerStage of Delafield) and featuring Laura Kochanowski (Love's Labour's Lost) as Isabella, Wyatt Clement (The Importance of Being Earnest) as Angelo, and Shelton Tripp (A Valentine's Affair 2026) as the Duke.

The Duke of Vienna conducts a social experiment: he pretends to leave town putting his deputy Angelo in charge to see how the situation will unfold. Angelo immediately becomes an autocratic tyrant, enforcing the most severe forgotten laws as the situation threatens to spiral out of control. Only a young woman, Isabella, galvanized by the death sentence handed down to her brother, stands in the way.