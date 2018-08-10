Measure for Measure

Google Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: For your consideration, we offer this rare Shakespearean puzzle, imbued with timeless questions about morality and power designed to set the mind whirring. At its soul lives Isabella, perched atop a pillar of impenetrable virtue, and surrounded by a city steeped in debauchery. A wolf in judge’s clothing has been left to guard the flock, and life-and-death choices must be made to keep this wolf at bay. In such a climate, even the righteous aren’t without sin. A complex and powerful look at the battle to be our best selves. 

August 10-October 6.

Featuring: David Daniel, Casey Hoekstra, Gavin Lawrence, Melisa Pereyra, John Pribyl, James Ridge, Roberto Tolentino, Marcus Truschinski

Info
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-588-2361
Google Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-16 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-18 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-22 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Measure for Measure - 2018-08-26 19:30:00