Measure for Measure

press release: For your consideration, we offer this rare Shakespearean puzzle, imbued with timeless questions about morality and power designed to set the mind whirring. At its soul lives Isabella, perched atop a pillar of impenetrable virtue, and surrounded by a city steeped in debauchery. A wolf in judge’s clothing has been left to guard the flock, and life-and-death choices must be made to keep this wolf at bay. In such a climate, even the righteous aren’t without sin. A complex and powerful look at the battle to be our best selves.

August 10-October 6.

Featuring: David Daniel, Casey Hoekstra, Gavin Lawrence, Melisa Pereyra, John Pribyl, James Ridge, Roberto Tolentino, Marcus Truschinski