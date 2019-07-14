press release: Help support the Bartell Theatre by attending a traditional Wisconsin meat raffle... with a theatrical twist!

This Sunday, Woof’s bar on King Street in Madison is donating meat raffle prizes with the proceeds benefiting the Bartell Theatre. Stop by for a drink, play some showtunes, and hopefully bring home the bacon (and more).

All to support your friendly neighborhood theatre!

Sunday, July 14 - 4:00 p.m. at Woof's (114 King St.)