Meat Raffle

press release: Help support the Bartell Theatre by attending a traditional Wisconsin meat raffle... with a theatrical twist!  

This Sunday, Woof’s bar on King Street in Madison is donating meat raffle prizes with the proceeds benefiting the Bartell Theatre. Stop by for a drink, play some showtunes, and hopefully bring home the bacon (and more).

All to support your friendly neighborhood theatre!

Sunday, July 14 - 4:00 p.m. at Woof's (114 King St.)

Woof's 114 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
